Talented Juventus midfielder set for loan exit
28 January at 11:45Juventus’ promising midfielder Rolando Mandragora is set to leave his club on loan before the January transfer window shuts, ilbianconero.com have exclusively learned.
Mandragora joined Juventus on a permanent € 5 million switch this past summer but has yet to make his debut with the bianconeri as he picked up an injury during the summer training camp and has been taking quite a quite a lot to recover his best form.
Juventus’ boss Max Allegri is not plenty of options in midfield, but he still believes that Mandragora needs to get some more experience and has eventually decided to allow the player’s loan move to Pescara.
Mandragora played for Pescara in Serie B in the 2015/16 campaign and he’s set to return to his old club on loan until the end of the season.
The Serie A strugglers will find it hard to survive from relegation this season as they sit rock-bottom in the Serie A table with just nine points in 20 games.
