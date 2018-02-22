Tardelli on Allegri: Juventus fans should be careful what they wish for
07 May at 14:20During an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, former Juventus midfielder Marco Tardelli has spoken about the possibility of Massimiliano Allegri leaving the Bianconeri at the end of the season, insisting that he is a much better coach than many give him credit for. Here is what he had to say about the Tuscan, who continues to be linked with a move to Premier League side Arsenal:
“Everyone wants to play well, but everyone wants to win even more. If you finish second by playing beautiful football, then it is pointless. Allegri is a great coach. You only need to look at how he helped Dybala and Higuaín recover from a loss of form by relegating them to the bench. With a Champions League medal, he would become the most successful coach in the club’s history.
“Ferguson and Wenger were in charge of their teams for 20 years or more, so why if four years too many for Allegri. I saw Trapattoni every day for nine years and that did not weigh me down. Of course, if Allegri wanted to go abroad then I would understand. I do not see why Juve would consider letting him go. Are we sure that there is someone better waiting to take charge?
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments