Lazio Sporting Director Igli Tare has been speaking to Premium Sport ahead of this afternoon’s game against Sassuolo.



The main topic of conversation surrounded highly-rated Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, the player who has been courted by both Real Madrid and Manchester United.



“I’m not thinking about the transfer market until the end of the season,” declared Tare, “at the moment we want to concentrate on matter on the field.”



He then added that, “Last summer, we rejected a 70 million offer for him because the objective was to let him grow at Lazio.



“Any potential sales will only be done with the support of the club.”

The 22-year-old has a current deal in the Italian capital until 2022.



On the current campaign, Tare explained that; “We want to win the Europa League and ensure we qualify for the Champions League next season. That’s our aim and our supporters deserve this.”