Tare confirms release clause for Barcelona, Liverpool and Juventus target de Vrij

Speaking after Lazio’s 5-1 win at home to Chievo Verona this afternoon, Biancocelesti sporting director Igli Tare discussed the ongoing transfer speculation surrounding Stefan de Vrij. Indeed, he confirmed that the Dutchman is set to sign a new contract with the Rome-based club which will include a €25 million release clause. Here is what he had to say:



“The release clause in de Vrij’s new deal is not only valid for foreign clubs, but for everyone. We will focus on Bruno Jordão, who has not yet made his debut for Lazio. He can play that role very well and will be fundamental for us. He is young and has great potential.”



Certainly, those words will go down well in Turin and Catalonia, where Juventus and Barcelona remain interested in signing de Vrij and could be tempted to trigger his buyout clause once the summer transfer market opens. Liverpool could also be on the lookout for a high quality centre-back to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)