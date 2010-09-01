Tare: No Juventus interest in Lazio prospect
22 January at 18:45Lazio’s Igli Tare has denied that Juventus are interested in star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Speaking to Mediaset mere hours before today’s 2-0 defeat to Juventus in Turin, the Lazio director of sport was adamant that Savic hadn’t been scouted by anybody.
“Milinkovic-Savic to Juventus? It’s the first I’ve heard of it!” the Albanian Calcio regular told Mediaset,
“We’ve had a good season so far, we need to play with continuity.
“It’s not up to me to fix Savic’s price, ask someone alese, he’s a youngster who is doing well and has a lot of margin for improvement.
“He needs to keep calm, he can still go further, he’ll have a prestigious career”.
The Serbian has already scored 3 goals this season as he looks to be blooming in Italy.
Recently linked with the likes of Juventus, his agent, former Chelsea flop Mateja Kezman, claimed that it was “just talk”.
Thing is, this came only hours before Tuttosport claimed that the Serbian was indeed part of the Bianconeri’s objectives for the upcoming transfer window.
