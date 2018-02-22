Tare on Man Utd target: 'A huge game today, it's not right to talk Milinković-Savić'

Lazio coach Igli Tare spoke to Premium Sport before the match against Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico:



"We only talk about today’s match. Champions League would be an important growth signal for a team that has charted an extraordinary path and a step forward for the future.”



We've only talked about the market in the last three weeks and we're playing all the games in the three most important games, but I have to answer about Milinkovic-Savic? It is not fair and correct to do so.”



“The game has risen, even with the players we have put in. We play an attractive football, which is also appealing to the fans. The most important thing is that this leads us to achieve important results."

