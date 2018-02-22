Tare warns Barcelona, Man Utd and Spurs over future of Lazio stars

Lazio director of football Igli Tare talked to Premium Sport minutes before the kick-off of Torino-Lazio. The likes of Luis Alberto, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile are being linked with moves away from the Olimpico in the summer.



Luis Alberto is reported to have been monitored by Barcelona whilst SMS and Immobile are reported to have been eyed by Tottenham and Manchester United in Premier League and with Juventus in Italy.



Tare was asked his thoughts on the future of Lazio stars. Here’s what he had to say:

“Honestly. I’ve had no contacts with Barcelona for Luis Alberto. We will decide everything at the end of the season. We’ll clarify everything.”



“Spurs bid for Savic and Ciro Immobile? I don’t read papers and I don’t listen to radios. I am only focused on the pitch If we qualify for the Champions League we can strengthen the team in the summer.”

