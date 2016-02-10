Tata Martino calls on versatile Hannover product
03 February at 21:15Sal Zizzo is by no means a flashy player. Despite leading the New York Red Bulls in defensive appearances over the past two seasons, the only opportunity announcers have had to mention his name has been for starting lineups.
That’s a good thing for a player who is meant to bring stability and versatility to an otherwise strong lineup, which is what Atlanta United has. The ‘Five Stripes’ recently announced the signing of the former Hannover midfielder who’s been converted to defensive back over the years.
With names like Josef Martinez, Miguel Almiron, Ezequiel Barco, and others littering their lineup, it’s easy to lose sight of someone like Zizzo. However, manager Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino will rely on the Italian-American to fill an important role.
Capable of playing both wings - advanced and out of the back - the midfield, and even at centerback, Zizzo will be Atlanta’s version of Alessandro Florenzi. Though the versatile Roman may be an international superstar, he’s never appeared on an American reality show like Sal has.
