Mesut Ozil has signed a new deal with Arsenal, according to a team-mate.

Speaking to BeIN Sports, Mohamed Elneny admitted that the German international had told him that he had extended his stay in London.

Ozil was one of the two great transfer headaches at the Emirates, the other being Alexis Sanchez, who ended up joining Manchester United in exchange for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.



The German international’s deal was supposed to end this summer, but will now keep him at the Emirates until the summer of 2021.

“I spoke to Mesut and he told me that he signed the new contract. He is a world class player on and off the pitch,” Elneny told BeIN Sports.

“He is a vital player for us and there is always a positive aura surrounding him.”

Ozil is expected to make in excess of €360,000-a-week.

Elneny was also full of praise for another signing, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. “He is a great player… he is a strong addition with Mkhitaryan as well.

“I have not met him yet, but I am happy he will be with us. I hope he will merge with us quickly to help the team achieve what we want.”