It looks like Mario Balotelli is getting on his team-mates’ nerves, if the latest quote from an OGC Nice player is anything to go by.

The Eagles have only won one game in the new year, and have dropped to five points below leaders Monaco.

Now attacking midfielder Valentin Eysseric is speaking out against the former Liverpool, Inter and AC Milan man, saying that he l”

Eysseric was unhappy as Balotelli was dropped from the squad to face Rennes, with whom Nice drew 2-2, coming back from a two-goal deficit.

"We could've really used his help in a game like this.

"We know the coach demands enormous effort from his squad. He won't accept anyone taking their foot off the gas and you saw that with Mario Balotelli."

This comes a few weeks after agent Mino Raiola hinted that

The 26-year-old has scored nine Ligue 1 goals this season, but only one after the winter break. The Lombard native was also excluded from the previous game against Saint-Etienne, coming on in the Ligue 1 fixture too late to change things, the Eagles winning 1-0 anyway.

Boss Lucian Favre explained what Balotelli must do to get back into his plans.

“We take all the good things that Mario has given us so far, but what can I do? What is a coach to do? I have to start the best possible line-up based on my ideas.

“Everyone knows this has been an issue hard-wired into his game for years and it will take him a while to adjust."

The