Nelson Semedo has finally spoken about the fight he had in training with Neymar, saying that it “influenced” him.

The Portuguese star, who signed from Benfica last summer, also added that “the rest of the dressing room expected” Neymar to leave the Catalans.

​Semedo was speaking to MaisFutebol, and said that

The two were pictured fighting as Barcelona toured the United States.

“I just arrived and one of the most important players in the team got in a fight with me. It annoyed me at the time but I also understood he was in a difficult moment, he wanted to leave.

"I had no idea that Neymar would go, but the rest of the dressing room expected it. I didn't imagine in that time that he would leave Barcelona for PSG. It surprised me, like the rest of the fans who were shocked. He was an important player for the team and very loved."

"[the incident] didn't set me back, it was a normal situation in training. However, it had a repercussion beyond the normal level. Personally it didn't affect me because I had the support of the team and my friends, but it obviously influenced me.”