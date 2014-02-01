Antoine Griezmann’s Atletico Madrid team-mates has told

One ofAtletico Madrid team-mates has told Goal.com (via The Mirror) that the French striker is happy in the Spanish capital and that even he is unsure if he will make a big money move to Manchester United this summer.

The 25-year-old Frenchman has been the subject of huge speculation over where his future may lie with the Old Trafford giants in pole-position should he decide to depart this summer. His midfield colleague Saul Niguez told the portal that; “Will Griezmann be here next year? We do not know that. Neither you nor me."



He continued by explaining that; “But every time he talks, he always shows his appreciation to the club, he is happy, he is happy with the players, his life in Madrid is very beautiful, and he is very happy. I think he's happy. If it were up to me, Griezmann would be with me next year!"



Reports have suggested that the Red Devils have agreed an £85 million deal in principle for the striker but his future remains clouded in mystery.