Borussia Dortmund are confirming that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang won’t go anywhere,

The 28-year-old was dumped by Milan for nothing back in 2011, but has since gone on to score 85 goals for Borussia Dortmund after joining from Saint-Etienne.

​Having previously let their directors do the talking, BVB have now wheeled out star midfielder Ousmane Dembele.

“I’m happy that he will keep playing with us,” Dembele told Bild, a clear sign that the 27-year-old will be playing at the Signal Iduna Stadion next year as well.

“He’s like a brother to me,” he concluded.

BVB recently slammed Milan as “disrespectful” for constantly referencing Aubameyang as one of their transfer targets, and claim they gave him a decision period in which to make his mind up.

from La Repubblica had Milan resuming their pursuit of the striker, though he is set to cost them €70 million, and he is asking for €8 million a year, too.