As Manchester United continue to keep Napoli striker Dries Mertens under close scrutiny, his team-mate, Lorenzo Insigne, has been sending text messages to the 29-year-old Belgian international urging him to stay at the Stadio San Paolo next season.



Mertens has been the subject of huge transfer rumours over the past few months as his current club attempt to tie him down to a new deal amid reports that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has made him a priority target this summer. With the player’s domestic situation far from ideal after his wife walked out of their Naples home to head to London, the pressure for Mertens to get his personal life back on track is forcing him to stall on any new commitment to the Southern Italian giants.





Insigne however, believes he can persuade the player to remain and he told Mediaset (via The Express) that; “Mertens has a lot of quality and can do well in any role. His goals are important; I hope he remains with us so that I get to play alongside him for a long time. He is a great player”.

Mertens currently has 22 league goals this season playing in a “false nine” and his side closed the gap to second-placed Roma to just one point last weekend after a 1-0 win away at Inter.