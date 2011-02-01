Putting a 5-Stripe spin on a holiday classic pic.twitter.com/7IIqbuHtPo — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) December 22, 2017

The social media department of Atlanta United has put together one of the more unique and enjoyable holiday tweets of the year.In the video Josef Martinez and Brandon Vazquez make beautiful sounds with their maracas, while Brad Guzan and Mikey Ambrose rock out with their triangles.However, the biggest, and breakout, star of the five is Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu. The midfielder shows he has the pipes to match his legs as he unexpectedly sings 'Winter Wonderland' quite beautifully.