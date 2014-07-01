Take a look at our preview of tonight's #NapoliJuve battle for Serie A supremacy, brought to you by @KlimbergCalcio pic.twitter.com/t2gKbaohye — CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) December 1, 2017

Our own Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio) stepped in front of the camera and dove deep into the situation surrounding tonight's battle for Serie A supremacy between Napoli and Juventus.Find out why you can expect a high-scoring affair as the new guard of Italy hosts the old one, and who will be leading the charge for both clubs.Let us know what you think of the match and leave your predictions in the comments section below.