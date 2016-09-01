Atalanta play-maker Papu Gomez has been speaking to Radio Continental about the clubs incredible 2016-17 campaign which has seen them pushing for a European place next season. Of course, the conversation quickly turned to his much sought after colleague, Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie, who was the subject of huge transfer speculation last month.



The Argentine explained that; “As I understand he has already been sold to Roma but will stay with us for another year”. If that statement is true, it will come as a huge blow to Antonio Conte who was hoping to bring the 20-year-old to Stamford Bridge in the summer. The Premier League leaders have already reportedly had a £20 million offer rejected but now it seems they could have been beaten to his signature by the club from the Italian capital.



Roma officials were in Bergamo last week to discuss the possibility of taking the Ivorian to the Stadio Olimpico next season in a cash plus player deal which would see Atalanta acquire one of the Giallorossi’s much sought-after talents from their exceptional youth academy.