Teammate tells €100m Chelsea, Man Utd target to leave Torino

Torino star Adem Ljajic has talked to media head of the away Serie A clash against Chievo. The former Inter and Fiorentina star has been asked whether he would suggest his teammate Andrea Belotti to leave the club with the Italian striker who is being linked with a summer move to either Chelsea or Manchester United.



Belotti has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract with Torino and Chelsea have already made an opening bid to sign him.



Here’s what Ljajic has said about his teammate’s future: “I’ve played with many strikers but ‘Il Gallo’ is much more determined as any other striker I’ve ever played with. We are a strong team with him, I don’t know what would happen without. Let’s see. If some club offer him € 6 or € 7 million a year I think he should not even think about it. When I was playing for Fiorentina, Real Madrid wanted to sign Jovetic. He rejected the chance to move there and picked up an injury two weeks later. That’s how football is, it doesn’t last long.”



