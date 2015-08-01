Teams learn De Bruyne price as he signs extension

Kevin De Bruyne is close to agreeing a new contract with Manchester City, according to multiple reports.



The Belgium playmaker still has more than three years to run on his present deal but City are set to reward him for his outstanding form and secure his services for even longer.



City began talks with the 26-year-old in the autumn and they have progressed to a stage where an agreement could be reached in the coming weeks, according to Press Association Sport. The deal, which could be for up to another six years, would guarantee De Bruyne a significant rise on his current terms, reported to be around €145,000 per week plus bonuses.



City would not consider selling De Bruyne, even if they received a bid in excess of €100 million, but the new arrangement would serve as an extra hands-off warning to the continent's biggest clubs.



The deal also makes sense because De Bruyne is settled in Manchester. Speaking in the matchday program ahead of Saturday's victory over Tottenham, De Bruyne said: "I always say in football that a lot of things can happen very quickly, but I'm very happy here and the people at the club know that.



"I've no feeling to go anywhere else and enjoy being part of the project here and playing the kind of football we are playing.

