Teenage prodigy snubs Liverpool and Tottenham

Ajax have beaten English duo Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of promising Dutch defender Perr Schuurs from Fortuna Sittard. The 18-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Amsterdam giants, but is set to be loaned back to second-tier Fortuna for the remainder of the season.



Interestingly, Schuurs was named Fortuna captain at the beginning of this season at just 17 years of age, having performed so well during his debut campaign with the first team.



He had previously been linked with a move to Anfield, where he was seen as an ideal candidate to strengthen Jürgen Klopp’s leaky defence. However, he decided Ajax will be the best place for him to continue his development.



He told Fortuna’s official website: “It is a dream to be able to play at a top club like Ajax. There were several clubs interested and I also spoke with other clubs, but my feeling at Ajax was immediately very good. I think that’s important.”



Meanwhile, Ajax technical director Marc Overmars said: “He knows what is required of him to be able to reach the top. The fact that he is already captain at Fortuna Sittard at this young age also says something about his personality. We are pleased that we have been able to sign this great Dutch talent.”



