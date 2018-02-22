Tempers flare at conclusion of Milan-Napoli

Sparks at the end of Milan-Naples. After referee Luca Banti's final whistle, there appeared to be a heated quarrel between Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia and and Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri.



The two had to be separated from the benches of the two teams. Gennaro Gattuso was asked about the incident in his post-match interview with Premium Sport.



“I got into enough trouble as a player. I don’t want to get involved as a coach. I have to set a good example."