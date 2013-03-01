A hot summer, with Italy at the center of the market. Intentions at many of our football clubs, with Milan, Inter and Rome on all, and as Italian players, ready to change shirt. Calciomercato.com has created the top 10 of the Azzurri, which from July 1 to August 31 have a great chance to start to embrace a new challenge and a new project. Ten players who, if they all leave, will move around for a combined 350 million EUR. To demonstrate that, despite the downturn period, Italian players are always valued.

BELOTTI - Everybody wants him, Torino has talked to clubs from the Liga, the Premier League, the Bundesliga and Milan, who dreams of giving him the number 9. He has a 100 million EUR exit clause with a foreign policy, but could remain in Italy for a lot less. Cairo is ready to evaluate offers of close to 70 million.

BERNARDESCHI - Fiorentina wants to keep him, he has been offered a proposed renewal, but Carrara's winger has not yet said yes. The idea of ​​leaving Florence for a big club triggers him, more than the possibility of becoming a symbol for the Viola. Della Valle will not be resigned to lose him, if they are able to claim at least 40 million.

BERARDI - Last year he said no to Juventus to stay at Sassuolo, in June the music will be different. He is ready for the big jump, and Inter remains the most likely hypothesis, despite the incoming Sabatini, which could upset the market planned by Ausilio. Cost of the operation? 30 million EUR.

VERRATTI - Total midfielder, grown up and matured in Paris, who has started to hold him a bit tighter. It is not a matter of money but of stimuli. When they call you to Bayern, Barcelona ,and Juventus it's hard to say no and look forward. His rating is close to 80 million, a figure that however may not be enough. Sheikhs consider him untouchable and want to keep him in Paris.

DE SCIGLIO - Expiring in 2018, the former Rossonero prodigy could leave the club where he grew up. In Italy there are Juventus and Napoli, abroad Bayern Munich. Milan wants 15 million EUR.

CONTI - An inexhaustible wide defender with an eye for goal, eight in the championship. Gasperini gave him confidence and made him one of Italy's finest outside backs. Milan and Napoli think about him, but the rating is high, 20 million EUR.

ACERBI - He has been one of the best defenders of the championship, who after the bankruptcy experience at Milan is ready to return to a big. But this time the result will be different. Those who take him makes a deal.

EL SHAARAWY - The last good performance in Rome is not synonymous with confirmation. Much will depend on the new trainer and his ideas. The Pharaoh is doing well in Rome but would like to play with continuity. That's why in the event of a good offer he might move away.

DARMIAN - Manchester has lived a season of lights and shadows, but the Italian is not a starter for Mourinho and is sacrificial. We think Inter and Juventus are likely destinations, and that he can leave the Premier for about 10 million euros.