Tense relations between Allegri and Juve stars give Chelsea, Man City and Barcelona transfer hopes
05 April at 14:00Juventus will face Napoli in the return leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final tie tonight. The Old Lady managed a 3-1 win in the first game played at the J Stadium last month. The Serie A giants are still in race to win the treble but according to a report of ilbianconero.com, Juventus’ boss Max Allegri is not on good terms anymore with three top Juventus aces: Paulo Dybala, Claudio Marchisio and Leonardo Bonucci.
DYBALA – La Joya is a top transfer target of Barcelona and Real Madrid. The former Palermo star is reportedly not happy with how Allegri is managing him. The Argentinean striker believes he has been replaced way too many times this season and is taking time before announcing his contract extension with Juve. Dybala does not like his new position either and the striker’s unhappiness it’s the real reason behind the increasing interest of both Premier League giants.
MARCHISIO – No secret that the Italian midfielder is a long time target of Antonio Conte’s Chelsea. The Italy International lost his starter status after that Allegri switched Juventus to a 4-2-3-1 system. Khedira and Pjanic are now playing on a regular basis with Marchisio who is only used as a back-up for both midfield stars. The player believes he deserves more game time and Conte is ready to offer him some at the Stamford Bridge.
BONUCCI – The Italian tactician and the former Bari centre-back are not on good terms since Allegri dropped him for Juventus’ Champions League clash against Porto last month. The manager has never denied he threatened to hand his resignation if the club did not back his decision to omit the highly rated defender from the return game against Porto in Champions League. According to the Italian website, either Bonucci or Allegri will leave Juventus at the end of the season with both Chelsea and Manchester City still interested in the Italian centre-half.
Go to comments