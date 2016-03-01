ter Stegen: Barca is stronger without Neymar

Neymar's €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain has only served to make Barcelona stronger this season, says goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.



Though Barca's fabled 'MSN' strikeforce of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar has been broken up, Ter Stegen believes the squad as a whole has stepped up after the latter left, inspiring their success this term.



"The quality of Ney, you can't explain it," Ter Stegen told ESPN . "Because he was super important for us, as a person [and] in the team, as a footballer. Now, everyone needs to understand what he did because maybe he wants to win something else, also personally.”



"His decision only he knows but in the end we had to compensate all this and this is not easy because he had so much quality, but we did it in a different way and now we have a very, very strong team. I think we've got some new players who have made us even stronger and hopefully they feel good and comfortable in the team and they adapt very fast."

