Ter Stegen snubs Courtois as he names his top keepers in the world
09 April at 20:20Marc Andre Ter Stegen spoke to the media ahead of his side's return leg against Roma on Tuesday evening, revealing his list of the top goalkeepers in the world.
"De Gea, Neuer, Buffon, Alisson, Ederson. I can't say who is the best, because all of them have their qualities. There are many goalkeepers out there who can make a difference", he concluded.
In his list, the likes of Jan Oblak, Keylor Navas and Thibaut Courtois were left out, surprisingly enough, although Ter Stegen did emphasize the point that they are many good goalkeepers out there.
Ter Stegen's Barcelona have are currently leading by 4-1 against Roma on aggregate, meaning it should be quite comfortable for the away side at the Olimpico tomorrow, although we have seen crazier things. Just last season, Barcelona were responsible for one of those moments, as they turned around a 4-0 disadvantage, winning 6-1 at the Camp Nou.
Go to comments