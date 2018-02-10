Chelsea legend John Terry wants to become manager of the club one day. The 37-year-old, who left Stamford Bridge last summer to join Championship side Aston Villa, is eyeing up a role on the coaching staff as he starts his climb to the top.



Terry still lives in Cobham, the town in Surrey where Chelsea have their training centre and should current boss Antonio Conte vacate his role at the end of the season, Terry is hoping that a new man at the helm could be his opportunity to return to the West London side.





According to The Mirror , Terry would prefer to do his coaching at his former employers rather than go elsewhere where he could actually get into management much quicker.

Since making his move to Aston Villa, the former England skipper has received huge praise from his current boss Steve Bruce as he looks to get the Midlands club back into the Premier League.