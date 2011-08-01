Tevez heads back to Boca Juniors: 'I never left...'

Carlos Tevez is set to return to Boca Juniors. The ex-Juve striker had left the Argentine side as he joined Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese elite league back in 2017. Tevez didn't stay long in China as he is now set to make his return to Boca Juniors since he found an agreement with the Chinese club to terminate his current contract ahead of time (he had a contract valid up until December 2018 of next year). Here is what he had to say to the local press as he was leaving the Chinese club's headquarters :



"I never really left...". There aren't any official announcements yet but Carlos Tevez is ready to become a Boca Juniors player soon indeed. He had appeared in 16 games for the Chinese club as he scored four goals and added five assists on the season. The 33 year old still has some playing time in the tank...