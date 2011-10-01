After recently becoming the highest paid footballer in the world, Argentine striker Carlos Tevez could be about to make a shock departure from Chinese Super-League club Shanghai Shenhua to return to Boca Juniors.





Argentine daily Olé claims that the 33-year-old has failed to adjust to life in the Far-East and is desperate to return to his homeland after a breakdown in relationships with coach Gus Poyet. The former Chelsea star has since denied that there has been any confrontation between the two men but Tevez’s future at the club hangs in the balance.

Should the ex-Juventus frontman decide to return to Argentina, he would have to pay his current employers 60% of the outlay they made to Boca to bring him to China; this would mean that Tevez would be liable for €6.5 million before he would be allowed to leave Shanghai. With a current salary worth €38 million net per season, it could be a price worth paying.