Former Juventus star Carlos Tevez has suffered an injury while playing football with prison inmates.

Tevez was visiting his half-brother Juan Alberto Martinez at Bouwer maximum security prison.

It was during some practice with the inmates that Tevez suffered his injury.

In 2010, his half-brother Martinez was arrested and sentenced to 16-years in prison for having assaulted an armoured vehicle.

The brother of Tevez was also arrested during the ordeal. It is claimed that the two of them dressed as police officers and claimed that they had guns before something went wrong and they were caught.

Tevez re-joined his boyhood club Boca Juniors in January after spending time with Shanghai Shenhua in China. He was reportedly earning £650 000 while on the books of the Chinese Super League club and described his experiences in the far east as being a holiday.