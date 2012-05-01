ON CHINA COMPARED TO EUROPE - "50 years behind compared to European football.” This summer, Carlos Tevez has become the highest paid player in the world, but Shanghai's Shahua Pharaoh's salary does not seem to be enough for Apache, who in an interview with Spanish Superliga Movistar snubs the league, "This championship can not compete with any of the big European tournaments, even if they have the best players in the world, there is a distance of 50 years. Here technically the players are not very good and they are not very physical. They are also very naïve, so they kick at you and hurt you. And then football is very different and people also live it differently."

ON HIS MOVE TO CHINA - Unhappy with the decision to go to China? Not really, Apache says "With my family we are happy, even if I have not set myself completely, I think I can do it slowly."