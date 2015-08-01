Shenhua signs Carlos Tevez from Boca Junior. Welcome, Carlitos!! tevezoficial https://t.co/t2hok86gYg — Shanghai Shenhua FC (@shanghaishenhua) December 29, 2016

Former Manchester City and Juventus bad striker Carlos Tevez is set to earn a stunning £77 million… for two years’ work!The Boca Juniors striker has just signed a two-year deal worth £77m, which includes a £14m signing bonus.The Argentine star was previously linked to a return to Italy via Inter, which would have been aided by agent Kia Joorabchian.Having returned to Boca in the summer of 2015, Tevez wasn't paid for a number of months despite the Xeneizes’ assurances.The former Juventus star recently gave fans at Boca Juniors an incredible send-off recently in a 4-1 victory over Colon.He follows Chelsea star Oscar, who earned his own windfall by moving to Shanghai SIPG a few days ago.Still only 32, Tevez smashed in 39 Serie A goals with Juventus between 2013 and 2015, helping the Bianconeri dominate the league in his time there.The Buenos Aires club released a statement expressing its wish to see Carlitos return one day.