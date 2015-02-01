A war of words has broken out in Manchester between United boss Jose Mourinho and the agent of City midfielder Yaya Toure, Dimitri Seluk. After his sides 3-1 Boxing Day win over Sunderland, the Portuguese tactician hailed his French midfielder Paul Pogba as “the best in the world”. Seluk meanwhile was asked about these comments during an interview with Russian website Championat to which he replied; “I have great respect for Mourinho, but it’s a view that has been blurred over time. Pogba is a good player but the best midfielder of the world is Yaya Touré''.



Both players have seen their seasons turn around in recent weeks; Pogba now looks to be recapturing the sort of form that forced the Red Devils to smash the world record transfer fee to bring him back to Old Trafford. Toure on the other hand, looked to have been frozen out by City boss Pep Guardiola but having provided emergency cover in midfield, his form has made it hard for the Catalan coach to exclude him from his starting XI.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler