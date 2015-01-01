Radja Nainggolan's career has come to a crossroads. The Roma midfielder is 29 years old and is at the best time of his career and has been legitimized as one of the most decisive midfielders of this year's Serie A. Perhaps the most decisive. He arrived in 2013 from Cagliari and his current deal is expiring with Giallorossi in June 2020. But this summer he will find himself choosing to be the fulcrum of the Monchi project in the capital or try to win right away elsewhere.

HEART OF ROME - In 47 appearances this season with the Giallorosso in all competitions, the Belgian has scored 13 goals and distributed 5 assists, reaching double digit stats in Serie A in 2,784 minutes played and deciding several big matches, including the derby against Lazio, and both Milan and Inter matches. Not only that, he has completed 79.5% of his passes so far and is a constant threat due to the position designed for him by Luciano Spalletti. Since his arrival on the giant bench in January 2015, Nainggolan has raised his performances exponentially. He creates continuous chances for himself and his teammates, and he has not lost the wickedness to be decisive even in the defensive phase. His ego bleeds over of the field, as confirmed by the various scandals he has been protagonist. However, he himself has never been hidden about his vices: "I'm not interested in anything like Totti" or "I do not aspire to be a footballer who thinks only of family and football." A smoker, he likes going out late and going to dance. His performance, however, does not seem to be affected.

ATTENTION FROM INTER AND UNITED - Certain behaviors and statements, however, show that Nainggolan is far from feeling a symbol of Rome. This is why his name is among the hottest in view of the upcoming summer market. In particular, Inter looks ready splurge madly for the Belgian midfielder, which would be the number one goal of their next shopping campaign. His eclecticism could restore vitality to a midfield often slow and out, while his leadership skills could help a dressing-room disappointed by a season below expectations. Monchi has called for a player swap in addition to a substantial economic offer, and the name of Jeison Murillo might be of interest to strengthen the Roma backline. Even Manchester United, however, put the Belgian on their radar. This is not the first time because Nainggolan is among the pupils of coach Jose Mourinho.