

In our latest episode we take a look at the Champions League quarter-final clashes and in particular, Tuesday’s mouth-watering clash at the J Stadium between Juventus and Barcelona. Your host, James McGhie and Calciomercato.com staff writer Steve Mitchell are joined by football journalist, Juventus expert and author of “ Juventus – A History in Black & White” Adam Digby who gives us his thoughts on how he feels the tie will eventually pan out.

Adam also tells us who he believes will be the Old Lady’s biggest danger should they eliminate Luis Enrique’s side at this stage of the competition. Click on the link below to take a listen and to find out how to subscribe to further episodes

