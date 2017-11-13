The complete FIFA World Cup group draw: Spain & Portugal drawn together

The draw for the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia has been made and there are quite a few interesting match-ups to expect.



For example Spain and Portugal have been drawn together in group B whilst the group of death is group D which consists of Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. Reigning world Champions Germany have been drawn with Mexico and South Korea as well as Sweden who knocked out Italy in the play-off's to the tournament.



All the groups:



Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay.



Group B: Portugal, Spain, Iran and Morocco.



Group C: France, Australia, Peru and Denmark.



Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.



Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.



Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.



Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England.



Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia and Japan.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)