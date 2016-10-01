The development of Fazio from Spurs to Roma

Argentine centre-back Federico Fazio became a laughing stock of world football when he failed to live up to billing as part of André Villas-Boas’ ill-fated €100 million plus recruitment drive after Gareth Bale departed Tottenham Hotspur for Real Madrid. Alongside the likes of Vlad Chiriches, Erik Lamela and Roberto Soldado, he was quickly labelled a flop by English fans and journalists.



Knowing that his time in the Premier League was coming to an end, the former Sevilla man opted to join Serie A giants Roma on loan with an option to buy. Coach Luciano Spalletti rejoined the Giallorossi at around the same time and was pivotal to Fazio rediscovering his best form. The Tuscan tactician put his trust in him to deliver what many had subjectively said he wasn’t capable of: consistently strong and commanding showings within a top-level side.



Though they failed to win a trophy throughout the 18 months they spent together in the Italian capital, Roma’s league form was outstanding as they finished last season with a record points haul in the club’s history. Furthermore, since Eusebio Di Francesco’s arrival in the summer, Fazio has continued in the same vein and is now without doubt one of the most reliable central defenders in Italy’s top flight.



Indeed, he epitomised his importance to EDF’s side by scoring a crucial last minute winning goal against Cagliari last night as they continued to put pressure on the likes of Napoli, Juventus and Inter above them. How quickly times can change in football…



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)