Bayern Munich claim there is no way that Arturo Vidal is moving.

The Manchester United and Inter target left Juventus for €35 million in 2015, but the arrival of plenty of midfield talent (especially Corentin Tolisso) may jeopardize his role at the Allianz Arena.

“There is no chance that Vidal will leave Monaco,” CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

“We consider him to be a fundamental player, the decision was made some time ago.

“When Bayern say no, it’s pointless to talk about how sizeable an offer is. Inter can bid what they want, but Vidal isn’t moving.

“Ancelotti has spoken with Arturo.

“The door is closed.”

A recent

Vidal’s current contract in Bavaria expires in 2019 and although the Bundesliga giants are ready to offer a new deal to the player, they are not willing to boost his wages.