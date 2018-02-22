All of us at The @FA are truly saddened by the news of Davide Astori’s death. Our condolences are with his family and all who knew him.



We plan to honour Davide when we host the @azzurri at @wembleystadium later this month. https://t.co/hpSJqFNNSg — England (@England) 4 marzo 2018

The English Football federation expressed their deepest sympathies concerning the passing of Italian defender and Fiorentina captain Davide Astori. The English FA also confirmed on their Twitter account that Astori was going to receive a tribute at Wembley stadium before the England versus Italy friendly game. You can view their official message bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.