

Chelsea fans want to see some more new faces walking into Stamford Bridge this summer and according to latest reports, so does their boss Antonio Conte. Express Sport writes this morning that the Italian tactician is ready to splash out around £130M to try to bring in four new faces before the August 31 deadline.

The first name on the list is understood to be Valencia full-back Joao Cancelo. The 23-year-old Portuguese international has been on Conte’s radar for some time but sources close to the Spanish club suggested last week that there had been no approach so far from the Premier League champions. The player’s current market value is believed to be £25M.



Having parted company with Nemanja Matic and with new signing Tiemoue Bakayoko still on the treatment table, it’s being reported that Chelsea will try to temp Leicester City to part with midfielder Danny Drinkwater with an offer of around £25M.



Another England international that is thought to be high on the wish-list is Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The 23-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at The Emirates and with no sign of a new agreement imminent, a £30M offer could tempt Arsene Wenger to sell.



Finally, there is the reported audacious bid to hijack Liverpool’s move for Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk. The 26-year-old Southampton star has submitted a transfer request and with The Saints reportedly ready to sell him to anyone other than the Merseyside club, Chelsea are set to make a £50M swoop.