The five La Liga defenders Man Utd is targeting
18 February at 16:20Yesterday we shared three Serie A defenders who could move to Manchester United next season. Earlier today we revealed six Premier League ones. Now it’s time to name five La Liga ones who could be wearing red after the World Cup.
After acquiring Alexis Sanchez to fortify its attack in January, Manchester United executives will look to do the same with its defense, come the summer.
With his extension, manager Jose Mourinho will be looking to establish a long-term plan at Old Trafford. One area he needs address is the defense, which has many questions heading into next season. One question, actually, is whether David De Gea will be back next season.
Despite the many questions, it’s clear that United will have to drastically improve the back end of it’s lineup should it want to compete with it’s rival, City.
Click on the gallery to see the five La Liga defenders who could switch leagues this summer
