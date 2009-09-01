Icardi is not a problem, but certainly not a solution. He scores a lot, but only those... It is also a question of group, union, putting the team before his ego. And in the matter of Icardi it is a landslide, lost as it is between biographies and tattoos. This is today the Inter captain, a more divisive figure who asks: can he be the man who transmits the right values ​​to the newcomers? Can he be the one who explains what Inter is, like one day when Zanetti, Samuel, Cordoba and Cambiasso did? Here the doubts arise.

LONE STRIKER - Goal seeker in the penalty area, with a cold and concrete shot. Icardi can score, but he can not make you fall in love. It will be for his highly individualist nature, which it has often freely expressed. Even declared at one point by the Argentine, "How do I prefer to play? I like to have two wings that put balls in the center," at a press conference with then technical director Frank de Boer. And since then, Inter has practically supported the bomber's desires, in spite of the massive presence of attackers in the rankings. From Palacio to Eder, passing through Gabigol and Pinamonti: everyone on the bench watching Icardi, often isolated. But happy.

ONLY THE GOAL - With another striker at his side, Icardi totally crashes. Against Genoa he reconfirmed it, when Pioli joined him with a second attacker. The result was depressing, Icardi was totally gone out of play. A worrying aspect, for Inter and for the striker, who demonstrates once again, to prefer the solitary role. Dialogue and sacrifice even if it is spoken, is not least apparent in the long run. This step becomes difficult to get accepted and appreciated by a group that, as a sole purpose, should have to struggle to make you a goal.

GOALS NEEDED STILL - With 24 goals on the season, it becomes difficult to criticize Icardi, but if we expand the picture of the considerations, it is also complex to exclude it regardless of the current problems of this group. Notably, Zanetti has not yet found his captain. Because Icardi, for several reasons, seems far from deserving the arm band. Accentuator, selfish, strong in a higher-ranking leadership than gained in the locker room. In short, Icardi will not be a problem, but it certainly he is not the solution.