The Police received a domestic violence call but in the end it was Dybala's fault
09 March at 21:05Juventus played against Tottenham a few days ago as they came away with a huge 1-2 win in England, which allowed them to progress to the next phase of the UEFA Champions league. Here's an interesting story that happened during/after the game as according to TorinoToday.it (via IlBianconero), someone called the police because of a domestic violence case :
"Hello, we need some help here. My neighbor lost his head and he is getting aggressive with his wife and his son. Come quickly please". The police arrived as they wanted to know what happened. Here is what the owners had to say: "Domestic violence? What are you talking about, we were celebrating Dybala's goal against Tottenham!!". So in the end it wasn't a case of domestic violence as everyone seemed pleased of Paulo Dybala's game winning goal against the Spurs.
Juve are set to take on Udinese this coming week-end in the Italian Serie A.
Go to comments