The key for Montella, Sevilla when they take on Man Utd

When Sevilla sacked cancer-stricken manager Eduardo Berrizzo at the end of Decemeber, executives were hoping to help the club find some stability for the Champions League knockout rounds and domestic competitions. In Vincenzo Montella, however, they’ve found a mixed bag.



In 10 matches as the head of the club, the Italian has managed a respectable record of 5-3-2 (17 of a possible 30 points). In sixth place, they currently hold the final European position in La Liga – a Europa League playoff spot. His biggest accomplishment has been the 5:2 aggregate drubbing of Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.



However, all has not been smooth under the former AC Milan manager. Sevilla has had a penchant for seeming to take nights off and give up unacceptable amounts of goals. Saturday’s 5:1 loss to Eibar (the team one point behind them in the table) was the latest example. During his La Liga debut – his second match in charge – Montella watched as Sevilla gave up a five-spot to Real Betis in a 5:3 loss.



When his club takes on Manchester United in the two-legged Champions League affair, it is incumbent upon Montella to have his club hyper-focused, as they were in both matches against Atletico Madrid. Anything less against the likes of Alexis, Pogba, Lukaku, and Mourinho, will make those five-spots look like child’s play.