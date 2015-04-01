It’s a well known fact that football fans are never the most… rational when inking themselves.

However, Norma Franchini’s

The Argentine lady decided to put needle on skin in order to pay homage to her favourite player.

What is so remarkable is that the 54-year-old hails from Messi’s homeland, where his popularity has never been a home run affair, with some (unfairly) accusing the 30-year-old sensation of preferring his life in Spain and underperforming with the national side.

You can check out Miss Franchini’s incredible effort below...

You can win all the awards in the world but not many players would inspire a 54-year-old woman to get a massive tattoo of said player's face on her back #Messi pic.twitter.com/IiGdcPzn6D — Peter Coates (@golazoargentino) December 21, 2017

Notice the quality and the accuracy of the artist's work. The latter undoubtedly deserves a huge pat on the back.