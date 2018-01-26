The latest on the Chelsea, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund front as there could be a domino effect...
26 January at 22:45The January transfer window is in full swing as there aren't many days left. There could be a domino effect (as stated on AS.com) that occurs as Chelsea have been looking for a striker. Alvaro Morata has been pretty solid for Conte's team but they would like to find someone who can compliment him. Chelsea have been in advanced talks with Roma for Dzeko but a deal now seems to be in danger of collapsing. Their plan B is called Olivier Giroud of Arsenal but will Wenger's team let him leave easily? It seems like the Gunners would perhaps let him leave but only if they first find a good replacement. They have been after Borussia Dortmund's Pierrre-Emerick Aubameyang as he is the player they would love to get.
Will Dortmund let him leave? Only if they acquire Lucas Moura of PSG as the Brazilian had been on Tottenham's radar of late. As the days go by, a domino effect might occur that could imply Chelsea, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund as they have all been looking for some offensive additions. If Roma keep asking more from Chelsea for Dzeko-Emerson Palmieri (The blues have so far offered a little under 60 million euros), then they might be forced to go to their plan B and by doing so, unleash a domino effect...
Go to comments