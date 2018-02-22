Welcome to the 50/50 club, Pipa! pic.twitter.com/jCXqSuVoE8 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) 24 marzo 2018

Gonzalo Higuain is viewed as one of the best strikers in the entire world of football but he isn't the only Higuain playing football. His older brother Federico currently plays for the Columbus Crew in the MLS. Federico Higuain actually recently reached the 50 goals and 50 assists plateau in the MLS. The official Twitter account of the MLS wanted to congratulate/honor him for his great efforts. You can view the original message right here bellow on Calciomercato.com.