Luigi Giuliano, one of the descendants of the historic Camorra clan of the Forcella district in Naples, but who chose to detach himself from organized crime, talked to Fanpage.it telling the story of his historic encounter with Diego Armando Maradona. In the middle of the season, while visiting his uncle Carmine many years ago, Giuliano recalls, "How did I meet Maradona? At the time there was a meeting, and I thought it could happen. My uncle invented the three teams, they paid you right away. I met Maradona at Vico Pace where my uncle had a palace with a billiard: the Argentinian was playing with billiards balls. "

"The drugs? I did not give them to him, but my brother, who was going to take a gift to my father. It was cocaine. My uncle was wanted, and we were watched the police. But we were always armed, and I was happy to see Maradona. My uncle’s photo? My uncle Carmine was hiding in my uncle Luigi's home."