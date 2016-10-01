The 'new Bale' that has enchanted Man Utd's Mourinho

English 17-year old wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon has taken the Championship by storm this season for Fulham.



The youngster, born in May 2000, has had a fantastic start to the season for Fulham scoring seven goals and making four assists in 26 matches, already superceedinglast seasons stats of five goals and three assists. Just like a certain Gareth Bale, he started as a lef sided full-back but is now playing on the left wing of attack.



He scored his first goal back in August 2016 in a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City, becoming the first player born after the millenium to score in the Championship at the age of 16 years and 91 days.



The youngster's performances have got all the big clubs interested in him such as Tottenham, Liverpool, Arsenal, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United. The latter is being heavily linked with the youngster whose manager, José Mourinho, according to the British media is very keen on signing him where £30 million is being touted as a sum that should be enough for Fulham to part ways with him.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)