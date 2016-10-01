Alexander Isak will turn his back on a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid to head to the Bundesliga next season.

According to SportBladet , Swedis striking sensationwill turn his back on a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid to head to the Bundesliga next season.

The 17-year-old, dubbed the “New Ibrahimovic”, had looked set to secure a €10 million move to the Santiago Bernabeu from current side AIK Solna, which would have made him the most expensive player in his country’s history. New reports have emerged however, that suggest that Isak will actually continue his development at Borussia Dortmund under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel.



The youngster has been tracked by some of Europe’s biggest clubs but insiders understand that he would rather continue his career with a club that would be prepared to give him regular first-team football. The portal also believes that an opportunity to play alongside and learn from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is another key reason why the player wants to go to Germany and not Spain.