Just a few days ago, young prolific striker Alexander Isak seemed to be all set to join Real Madrid, so much so the AIK striker had already travelled to Madrid to visit the club’s training ground.



The transfer seemed to be done, contracts were said to have been signed and Real Madrid made the headlines of every sport newspaper and website in Europe for paying almost € 10 million for a 17-year-old striker.







Truth is, Isak will not be joining Real Madrid. The ‘next Ibrahimovic’ has snubbed a move to Real Madrid to join Borussia Dortmund instead. You can see him in the picture above while signing his agreement with the Bundesliga giants alongside Michael Zorc who is the club’s director of sport.



The picture has been published on Twitter by Nigerian midfielder Dickson Etuhu who is a teammate of Isak at AIK.



​Isak can either player as centre forward or right winger although his favourite position is the one of classic centre-forward. The Swedish striker has 13 goals in 29 appearances with AIK senior squad.

